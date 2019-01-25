RRB Group D 2018 admit card, answer key,result, next level exam: Latest updates here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D written examination 2018 has already been conducted and the next level exam will be of physical efficiency test (PET) which is important for the candidates to qualify. The candidates who qualify the RRB Group D CBT (computer based test) will have to appear in the PET.

RRB Group D: Next level exam

Among the CBT qualified candidates, which will be three times the number of vacancies, will be called for the RRB Group D PET.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weightfor a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

RRB Group D: Results

The RRB Group D result is expected in mid-February. Talking to Hindustan Times, Executive Director of RRB Angaraj Mohan said, “RRB Group D result is expected to be out around middle of February.”



When HT asked him if any exact date for result can be given, he said “recently we have released the answer key for the examination. Candidates will raise their objections and then we will have to complete the whole process of result preparation. So an exact date for the result announcement cannot be given at this moment. He however, said that the result of the RRB Group D examination is expected to be released in the middle of February.”

However, several media reports say that the result will be out on February 13.

RRB Group D: Final answer Key

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Raising objections window was closed on January 19. The panel will consider the objections raised by candidates if any of them is found correct and release a final answer key before the results in February.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 13:05 IST