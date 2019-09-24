SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key released at ssc.nic.in

education

Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer key along with candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2018. Candidates can check the answer key along with their response sheets online at ssc.nic.in.

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2018 was conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019 at different centers across the country.

Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online on or before September 26, 2019, till 5 pm along with the payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

“Representations received after 5.00 PM on September 26 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” said the commission regarding the SSC answer key.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

How to check the answer key

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2018,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link provided for the SSC answer key in the document

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on the link below the Tentative Answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018, Tier-II.

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Tentative answer key will appear on the display screen

9.Download the document and take its print out for any future references.

