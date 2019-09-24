e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key released at ssc.nic.in

Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online on or before September 26, 2019, till 5 pm along with the payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:38 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2018 was conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019. (Screengrab)
Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2018 was conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer key along with candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2018. Candidates can check the answer key along with their response sheets online at ssc.nic.in.

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2018 was conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019 at different centers across the country.

Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online on or before September 26, 2019, till 5 pm along with the payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

“Representations received after 5.00 PM on September 26 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” said the commission regarding the SSC answer key.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

How to check the answer key

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2018,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link provided for the SSC answer key in the document

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on the link below the Tentative Answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018, Tier-II.

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Tentative answer key will appear on the display screen

9.Download the document and take its print out for any future references.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:38 IST

tags
trending topics
Imran KhanJaish-e-MohammedDonald TrumpAmy JacksonNeha KakkarUrvashi RautelaWhatsApp UpdateVivo U10 LaunchWaheeda RehmanBank StrikeApple WatchJasprit Bumrah
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss