Home / Education / SSC JE, Stenographer, JHT final results to be declared in November, check dates here

SSC JE, Stenographer, JHT final results and MTS paper 2 result will be declared in the month of October and November at ssc.nic.in. Check tentative dates of result declaration here.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative dates of result declaration of various recruitment exams namely multi-tasking staff 2019 paper 2, stenographer Group C and D 2018 final result, junior engineer final result 2018 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi, Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 final result.

According to the status report released by SSC on Tuesday, the final result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi, Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 will be released on November 13. SSC Junior Engineer 2018 final result and SSC stenographer 2018 final result will be declared on November 30.The SSC MTS 2019 paper 2 result will be declared on October 31.

Click here for SSC result status report

Recently, SSC has released the official notification for Stenographer group C and D recruitment 2020. The online registration process has also begun on October 10, 2020, and will continue till November 4, 2020. Class 12th pass candidates can apply for the vacancies on ssc.nic.in.

