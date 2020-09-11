e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPPSC PCS Results 2018 declared, women bag top 3 ranks; merit list inside

UPPSC PCS Results 2018 declared, women bag top 3 ranks; merit list inside

UPPSC PCS Result 2018 declared. PCS-2018 was one of the biggest recruitment exam of its kind held by the commission till date with 988 posts of 40 different kinds on offer including 119 posts of deputy collector and 94 posts of deputy SP.

education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:21 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
UPPSC PCS Results 2018 declared
UPPSC PCS Results 2018 declared(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam-2018, commonly known as PCS-2018.

A total of 976 candidates have been declared successful against 988 posts. Candidates can check their results by visiting the Commission’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in, informed UPPSC controller of Exams Arvind Kumar Mishra.

“No suitable candidates were found against 12 posts of Information Officer and District Information Officer. These posts have been left vacant,” Mishra said.

As per the results, women candidates have bagged three of the top five positions with Anuj Nehra of Panipat, Haryana bagging the first rank, followed by Sangeeta Raghav of Gurgaon, Haryana, at second place and Jyoti Sharma of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh at third place.

Vipin Kumar Shivhare of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh and Karamveer Keshav of Patna, Bihar have bagged fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

In terms of posts, PCS-2018 was one of the biggest recruitment exam of its kind held by the commission till date with 988 posts of 40 different kinds on offer including 119 posts of deputy collector and 94 posts of deputy SP. In past 10 PCS exams, the count of posts was lesser than this, officials said.

Check UPPSC PCS 2018 Merit List:

 

Out of the 988 posts, for four posts included in PCS-2018, no interviews were conducted, which included one post of Executive officer Class-1/Assistant City Commissioner and three posts of Accountant Urban Development. The final results of these four posts have also been declared along with the final results of PCS-2018.

PCS (preliminary) Exam-2018 was held, alongwith the recruitment exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer, on October 28, 2018. The exam was held at 1381 centres spread across 29 districts of the state. Out of the 6,35,844 applicants, 3,98,630 had appeared in the preliminary exam. The result of the preliminary exam was declared on March 30, 2019. In it a total of 19,096 candidates were declared successful and eligible for the mains to vie for 988 posts on offer.

On the orders of the Allahabad High Court, the commission on October 5, 2019 had amended the results of the PCS (Preliminary)-2018 and declared 160 women candidates of outside UP also eligible to appear in the mains. The main exam was conducted between October 18 and 22, 2019 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. In it, 16,738 candidates had appeared and out of which 2,669 were declared successful for the Interview round.

Interviews of qualified candidates were held from July 13, 2020 in two shifts till August 7.

tags
top news
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Bihar medical aspirant shoots self while taking selfie with father’s pistol
Bihar medical aspirant shoots self while taking selfie with father’s pistol
‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s home’: Fadnavis’ jibe at Sena over Kangana
‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s home’: Fadnavis’ jibe at Sena over Kangana
Chinese media cautiously welcomes India-China statement
Chinese media cautiously welcomes India-China statement
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In