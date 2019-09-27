e-paper
UPSC combined medical services interview 2019 schedule released

education Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CMS interview schedule 2019 released
UPSC CMS interview schedule 2019 released(HT file)
         

UPSC CMS Interview: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for interview of combined medical services (CMS) exam 2019 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam for combined medical services (CMS) will have to appear for interview that will commence from October 30 and end on December 12, 2019.

Candidates can check the list of candidates who have to appear for the interview and the date of interview mentioned against it.

Candidates can check the list and schedule online at UPSC website.

Here’s a direct link to download UPSC CMS interview schedule,

The list contains roll number of the candidate, RID of the candidate, date of the interview and time of the interview.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 17:07 IST

