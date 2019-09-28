UPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for various selection posts at upsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:51 IST

UPSC has issued notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for various selection posts. There are five posts to be filled through this recruitment process.

Interested candidates should fill online recruitment applications (ORA) for recruitment by selection to the following posts:

# Nine Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi (SC-03, EWS-01, UR-05).

# Four Medical Officer (Unani), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi (SC-01, ST-01, EWS-01, UR-01).

# One Scientist - B (Ballistics), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs (UR-01).

# One Assistant Director (Industrial Hygiene), Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute (DGFASLI) Mumbai, Ministry of Labour and Employment (UR-01).

# One Drugs Inspector (Unani), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi (UR-01).

The last date for submission of online recruitment application is October 17 till 11.59pm while the last date for printing of submitted online application is October 18.

The mere possession of prescribed essential qualifications does not entitle candidates to be called for interview. if large number of candidates apply for the posts UPSC will shortlist candidates to be called for interview. It is therefore important that candidates should mention all his/her qualifications and experience while applying.

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on case to case basis.

Candidates can apply only online on the Online Recruitment Application website at http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Note: Check details like age limit, essential qualification, how to apply amd much more on upsc.gov.in.

