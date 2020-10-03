Visva Bharati merit list for UG, PG courses released at vbu.ucanapply.com, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:23 IST

The Visva Bharati University has declared the provisional merit list for undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at vbu.ucanapply.com.

The merit list contains important and personal details such as- name of the candidate, gender, roll number, marks, category, and remarks among other details.

Direct link to check Visva Bharati result 2020

How to check Visva Bharati result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at vbu.ucanapply.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View Examination Results”

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Select the course and the merit list will be displayed on the screen in a pdf format

Step 5: Scroll down and check for your result

Step 6: Download the merit list and take its part out for future references.