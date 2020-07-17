West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: Highest ever pass percentage recorded

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:17 IST

West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: More than 90% of the candidates who took the class 12 board examinations in West Bengal passed the Higher Secondary examination this year, the results of which were declared on Friday. This is the highest ever pass percent recorded in the class 12 board exams in the state.

“Out of the 7.6 lakh students who appeared in the examination held in March, more than 6.8 lakh candidates passed. This is a record as 90.13% candidates have passed. In 2019, 86.29% students had cleared the exam,” said Mahua Das, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Officials said that as examinations in at least 14 subjects could not be held because of the pan-India lockdown, the merit list was not published. While the examination started on March 12 and was scheduled to end on March 27, it could only be held till March 21.

“The board considered the highest number, which a student received in the papers in which he could appear before March 21. That number was given to him in the papers in which he could not appear. So if a student received 100 out of 100 in the Maths and could not appear for the Chemistry paper, he was given 100 in Chemistry,” said a board official.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students, on Twitter.

“Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you,” she tweeted.

Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2020

At least four students got 499 out of 500. More than 50% of the successful candidates passed in the first division scoring more than 60% marks. At least 30,220 students scored 90% and above. In 2019 only 7818 students got 90% and above marks. While this year nearly 85,000 students scored between 80% and 89%, in 2019 only around 48,000 was in this grade.

“I got 80% in selection test. Today I got 99.8%. I studied very hard after the selection exam. I used to sleep very less and didn’t touch my mobile phone in those days. Even when I was not studying I used to think of the lessons. I would have been happier had I got this number by writing all my papers. I could not write three papers,” said Srotasree Ray, a student who got 499 out of 500. She is from a school in Kolkata.

The top three districts which recorded the maximum pass percent were Kolkata, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. Schools in Kolkata, however, put up a poor show in the recently declared Madhyamik (class 10 board examinations) results.

Officials said that students would be able to down and print replicas of their mark sheets from the council’s website. They can collect the actual marksheets from school on July 31.

The council has also reduced the fees for review and scrutiny of answer scripts. Students can apply for review and scrutiny of answer scripts before August 31.