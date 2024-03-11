Heavenly Delusion shines at the 10th Anime Trending Awards; Full Winners list out

Heavenly Delusion, Oshi No Ko and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 were evident standout victors at this year's fan-voted 10th Anime Trending Awards. Voting polls for the event closed on February 8 as Otakus held their breaths to see how well their favourite titles had fared the past year. As always, the ATAs are a grand platform for international anime fans to cheer for some of the best releases emerging to the top from the niche craze of Japanese animation. The tenth edition of the anticipated ceremony was live-streamed on the AniTrendz website and its social media platforms on March 10 at 11 am JST. The 2024 Oscars may have overshadowed this illustrious annual show, but in no shape were the ATAs forgotten. These winner announcements come just in time for anime auteur Hayao Miyazaki's landmark success, with The Boy and the Heron bringing him his second Oscar win. Heavenly Delusion won Anime of the Year and multiple aspect and genre awards at the 10th Anime Trending Awards.

Anime fans have had much to celebrate (but also to grieve), especially with the Anime Trending Awards following just over a week after the Crunchyroll Anime Awards craze. While the victors' names from the former event were still being sung, the most recent awards show has roused even more excitement. Unlike the Crunchyroll global event, fans' choice registered the biggest victory in Heavenly Delusion's name, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen's fame. Nevertheless, the MAPPA Studio anime didn't bow to defeat either; it took the lead in several other aspect award categories alongside Oshi No Ko's multiple wins on the big day.

10th Anime Trending Awards Winners List:

Anime of the Year: Heavenly Delusion / Tengoku Daimakyo

Anime Movie of the Year: The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes

2024 Anime Trending Awards Winners - Characters

Boy of the Year: Guel Jeturk from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2

Girl of the Year: Kana Arima from Oshi No Ko

Supporting Boy of the Year: Guel Jeturk from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2

Supporting Girl of the Year: Kana Arima from Oshi No Ko

Couple Ship of the Year: Kyoutarou x Anna from The Dangers In My Heart

10th ATA - Aspect Awards

Best in Adapted Screenplay: Oshi No Ko (Jin Tanaka)

Best in Animation: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Reina Igawa, Sayaka Koiso, Mitsue Mori, Hiromi Niwa, Takako Shimizu, Yosuke Yajima and Sota Yamazaki)

Best in Character Design: Oshi No Ko (Kanna Hirayama)

Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard: ‘Their Choices’ - Heavenly Delusion Episode 8 (Ryou Nakano for episode direction and Haruka Fujita for storyboard)

Best in Original Screenplay: Buddy Daddies (Yuuko Kakihara and Vio Shimokura)

Best in Sceneries and Visuals: Heavenly Delusion (Yuji Kaneko - Art Director, Izumi Hirose - Colour Design, Kentarou Waki - Director of Photography)

Best in Soundtrack: Vinland Saga Season 2 (Yutaka Yamada)

Best in Voice Cast: Oshi No Ko (Core cast members - Megumi Han, Yurie Igoma, Manaka Iwami, Rumi Ookubo, Takeo Ootsuka and Rie Takahashi)

Anime Trending Awards 2024 - Theme Song Winners

Opening Theme Song of the Year: Idol from Oshi No Ko (YOASOBI)

Ending Theme Song of the Year: Red: birthmark from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 (Aina The End)

10th ATA - Genre Awards

Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (MAPPA)

Comedy Anime of the Year: Mashle: Magic and Muscles (A-1 Pictures)

Drama Anime of the Year: Oshi No Ko (Doga Kobo)

Fantasy Anime of the Year: The Eminence in Shadow (Nexus)

Music Anime of the Year: Blue Orchestra (Nippon Animation)

Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: Heavenly Delusion (Production I.G)

Romance Anime of the Year: My Happy Marriage (Kinema Citrus)

Scifi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Dr Stone New World (TMS Entertainment)

Slice of Life Anime of the Year: Spy x Family Season 2 (WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Sports Anime of the Year: Bluelock (8bit)

Supernatural Anime of the Year: Heavenly Delusion (Production I.G)

Anime Voice Acting Awards

Best Voice Acting Performance by a Male: Seiichirou Yamashita as Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow

Best Voice Acting Performance by a Female: Reina Ueda as Miro Saimori for My Happy Marriage