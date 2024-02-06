JJK 250 release date and time: What to expect from the chapter amid Yuta's domain expansion

After multiple long hiatuses, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally back with intense fight sequences and plot twists. As pointed out by the series editor, Junya Fukuda, earlier, chapter 249 definitely had multiple shocking moments. The key highlight of the chapter was Yuta's domain expansion. Since there are no breaks in the release schedule of the next chapters, here's what you need to know ahead of chapter 250: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 is scheduled to be released by the end of this week

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 release date and time

JJK 250 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 12, at 12 am JST. However, the release date and time varies across different regions. You can find the release window according to your timezone below:

Timezone Date Time Day PST February 11 7 am Sunday EST February 11 10 am Sunday CST February 11 9 am Sunday GMT February 11 3 pm Sunday ACST February 12 1:30 am Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 250?

JJK fans can read chapter 250 on official sources like Viz Media's website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two sources allow fans to read the issue for free, the latter requires a paid subscription to read the JJK manga chapters, including 250.

What to expect from JJK Chapter 250?

Fans finally saw Yuta's domain expansion in the previous chapter, which began with a flashback into his fight sequence with Kenjaku. As he admitted that he was in such a situation due to his desire to kill Kenjaku with his own hands, Yuta activated his domain expansion: Authentic Mutual Love.

This strong move by Yuta unleashed a graveyard of swords, with him using one of them to attack Sukuna with Takako Uro’s Thin Ice Breaker. The chapter ended with Yuji using the Cursed Technique to remove Sukuna's soul from Megumi's body.

Now that both Yuta and Yuji's plans are revealed, fans expect that the next chapter could reveal the execution of their plans. Chapter 250 will most likely reveal more details about Yuta's domain expansion as the series creator, Gege Akutami, waited until two years to finally reveal it after initially teasing fans.

JJK fans can also expect to see more of Yuji's powers, given his ability to tear out Sukuna's soul from Megumi's body. Considering the ending of chapter 249, the next chapter is mostly like keeping Yuta and Yuji in the spotlight, with Sukuna likely to commend them for giving him a true fight after Gojo's death.