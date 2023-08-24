McDonald's teams up with ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer,’ surprises creator and fans!

Anime enthusiasts, brace yourselves! The world of anime continues to spread its influence to new horizons, and this time, it's making an unexpected stop at the golden arches. McDonald's has joined forces with the anime The Devil is a Part-Timer, and even the creator is pinching themselves in disbelief. McDonald's collaborates with popular anime The Devil is a Part-Timer, featuring characters in US outlets and promo videos.(YouTube/infiniteanime)

McDonald's has embarked on a campaign that pays homage to its extensive Hollywood appearances. From movies to TV shows and music videos, the iconic fast food chain has made its mark on various entertainment platforms, including anime. In Japan, the restaurant often takes on a familiar guise in anime series as "WacDonald's," and this is where the collaboration comes into play.

The Devil is a Part-Timer, a popular anime featuring a parody restaurant called WacDonald's, has caught the eye of McDonald's. The restaurant giant proposed a collaboration with the anime, leading to the anime's protagonists popping up in McDonald's outlets across the United States.

Oniku, the artist behind the anime, expressed their astonishment on Twitter: "Hataraku Maou-sama has appeared in an original McDonald's commercial. When the person in charge contacted me about the collaboration, I was so surprised that I read the email three times... For my work to appear alongside big titles of foreign movies I've been watching since I was a child is mind-blowing, it's like a wonderful dream. Eat McDonald's."

The fusion of anime with a global fast-food giant has created a buzz. The Devil is a Part-Timer has earned its place in the limelight, recently celebrating a long-awaited season two after almost a decade. So, if you find yourself at a McDonald's in the US, don't be surprised if you spot characters from The Devil is a Part-Timer making an appearance.

For those unfamiliar with the series, this official description from Crunchyroll might help ignite your interest, “Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet by flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer.”