Aamir Khan is very prim and proper, whereas Salman Khan is more laid back, reveals Nasirr

Nasirr Khan opened up about his childhood friendship with the Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Nasirr shared how the three actors worked so hard over the years. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Radhika Merchant dance to Chammak Challo with Akon at Ambani bash. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were recently seen at the Ambani bash at Jamnagar.

Healthy competition between Salman and Aamir

When Nasirr was asked whether there was any professional competition between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan during their early years in the industry, he said: “It was a healthy competition. Even during Andaz Apna Apna, when I used to go there, there used to be so much fun. Because, Aamir is very prim and proper. He (Salman Khan) was like, 'Chlo take karo na. Khatam karo na. Let's go home.' And he (Aamir Khan) was like, ‘No, no. I have to do this. I have to do that.' It was a fun banter between the two of them. Because uska (Aamir Khan) kaam karne ka treeka alg hai. Salman ka kaam karne ka tareeka alag hai (both of them have different styles). They are two different people. But aisa nahi hai ki dost nahi hai. Sab dost hai lekin ek professional rivalry hoti hai. And I think everybody was young at that time.”

About Shah Rukh Khan

Further talking about Shah Rukh, he said: "I know Shah Rukh from the time when he came to Bombay. Jab vo aya tha, mai tabse usko jaanta hu. Hum log kitna milte the, kitna baithte they. (I have known him since then. We used to meet a lot, and spend a lot of time together.) At Bandstand, we used to hang around over there. He used to come a lot to Salman's house also at that time.”

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan got together to give epic performances on day two of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. They danced to Naatu Naatu on stage, and a mix of Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

