Aayush Sharma stops Antim action scene shoot immediately after hitting Salman Khan in the head, Watch

Aayush Sharma was extra careful when it came to his fight scenes with Salman Khan during the shoot of Antim: The Final Truth, a new featurette has revealed. The upcoming film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, has the real-life brothers-in-law locking horns.

Antim: The Final Truth marks Aayush Sharma's second film since his debut. The actor plays a gangster while Salman Khan plays a police officer. The new video, shared by Salman Khan Films, gives a glimpse of Aayush's transformation from Sushrut in Loveyatri to Rahulia in Antim.

Salman confessed that he was shocked by Aayush's transformation. “I was shocked. There's been a huge transformation from Loveyatri to Antim. He has worked so hard in the film. His work will be appreciated,” he said.

Aayush added, “First time I heard it, I didn't think I'll be able to do it. First of all, was the physical transformation. I need to look like somebody who can be a strong character on screen. I just wanted to keep him very believable. A gangster in real life might just be looking like a common man, it is just that he has the power to pull the trigger.”

As the featurette progressed, fans got a close look at one of the fight scenes featuring Salman and Aayush. Both the actors stood shirtless as they prepared to fight. As soon as the camera began rolling, Aayush and Salman charged in and Aayush laid a punch to Salman's head. The scene immediately came to a stop and Aayush held Salman's turban in his hand. He appeared to ask Salman if he was okay.

Also read: Aayush Sharma says he thought ‘my wife is watching, my kids are watching’ while filming intimate scenes in Antim song

During the press conference, Aayush had confessed he was scared of punching Salman. “Sir, maine side mein bola tha, ‘Gaadi ready rakhna, galti se haath idhar-udhar ho gaya toh main direct bhaag ke gaadi mein baith jaunga’ (I already made preparations and said, ‘Keep the car ready. If by mistake, I end up hitting him, I will run and sit in the car’),” Aayush said.