Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna dance with the Omahe; fans call it ‘too cute’. Watch

Twinkle Khanna shared a super fun reel with Akshay Kumar on Instagram. In the video, the couple dance their hearts out with the Omahe in Tanzania, Africa. She shared a video of them dancing their ‘own version’ of a traditional dance, Ritunga. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar takes a dig at trolls criticising him for doing 4 films a year: ‘Tere ghar mein aaun?’) Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar danced their own version of Ritunga.

‘Who danced better’

In Twinkle's video, she and Akshay dance energetically with the Omahe. “Moving our feet and massaging our souls :)” she wrote, adding, “Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga.”

She also asked her followers to tell her who danced better, writing, “Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I? When was the last time you danced your heart out? Let me know in the comments below.” Tisca Chopra seemed impressed as she commented, “Looks like such fun.”

Fans were thrilled to see them have a ball together. One person commented, “Too cute,” with heart and laugh emojis. Another wrote, “Mr K has more flair. But we already know that. Really cool to do something like this.” One fan took her side, writing, “Twinkle for the win!! Mr K thinks he is on another set.” One even made a “Chandni chowk to Africa” joke.

Dimple Kapadia on Twinkle and Akshay

IE reported that Dimple Kapadia spoke about the couple at an event organised by FICCI FLO Jaipur. She said, “Earlier on, I had my reservations about my daughter getting married to him. Thank God she did. He is what any aspiring actor would want to be as far as discipline is concerned. He is an amazing man.”

Calling Akshay ‘naughty’ she added, “I see him interacting with a lot of people and he derives so much joy in just sitting and playing basketball or cards with you. He can just sit down and chat with you and make you feel so good. He is naughty to the hilt and he finds me to do these things on.”