Alia Bhatt recalls Ranbir Kapoor's special surprise for her birthday on sets of Brahmastra

Ranbir's birthday gift for Alia

In the interview with Harper's Bazaar, Alia opened up about being a foodie, and candidly shared an anecdote involving Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “He was my boyfriend at the time, and we were shooting a movie together in Bulgaria. There’s a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, even with him!”

Alia's lipstick remark

This confession arrives a week after mixed reactions to Alia's recent makeup video where she confessed that she likes to wipe the lipstick off because she wants the faded look. She also explained that the reason she started to do this is because how her then-boyfriend Ranbir would tell her to wipe the lipstick because he liked the natural colour of her lips. The video went viral where many slammed Ranbir and called him a 'walking, talking red flag.'

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022. They started seeing each other while working together on the sets of Brahmastra and dated for years before finally taking the plunge. Alia gave birth to daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Besides, Heart of Stone on Netflix, Alia's most recent release was Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which is still running successfully in cinemas. The film, directed by Karan Johar, released last month to rave reviews and commercial success. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Alia is scheduled to star in Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film has been delayed for some reasons, as director Farhan Akhtar has started work on Don 3, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

