Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive for the second time, urges those in his vicinity to get tested

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced via social media on Tuesday night. This is the second time the veteran actor has contracted the virus. Amitabh had to be hospitalised in 2020 after he was Covid positive along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says family would ‘sneak out’ during Covid-19 pandemic against his advice

On Tuesday night, Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.” The actor did not give any details on how severe or moderate his symptoms are.

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Earlier this year, the 79-year-old had tweeted that he was dealing with some ‘domestic Covid situations’. It later emerged that one of the staff members of his bungalow Jalsa had tested positive. However, no member of the Bachchan family was affected.

The family had, however, battled with the coronavirus back in 2020. In July 2020, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive, followed by Amitabh and Aishwarya. Amitabh even had to be hospitalised for a couple of weeks where he was in quarantine. The actor returned home in August and later that year, resumed work as well.

Amitabh is currently hosting the 14th season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which began recently. While no official word is out yet, the shoot of the show is likely to be affected by Amitabh's illness. The actor has a number of films in the pipeline, starting with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will be released in two weeks. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The actor will then be seen in Goodbye and Uunchai later this year. The latter will see him alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

