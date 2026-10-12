Amitabh Bachchan's young fans almost breaks security chain to shake hands with him; Big B dismisses their request. Watch
Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans gathered outside his home for his 84th birthday, while security stopped children trying to approach him.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on Sunday, October 11. Continuing his annual tradition, the actor stepped out of his home to greet fans who had gathered to wish him on his special day. However, as he arrived, a few young fans were seen trying to breach security in an attempt to shake hands with him.
Amitabh Bachchan refuses to shake hands with a fan
A video of Amitabh greeting his fans on his birthday surfaced online, showing a couple of children trying to push past security to reach the superstar. His bodyguards were quick to intervene and move them away. Meanwhile, Amitabh continued greeting the crowd with folded hands and politely declined a female fan's request to shake hands with him. Dressed in a red kurta, the actor also posed in front of a giant garland arranged by his fans. He waved to the crowd and thanked them for their love before heading back inside.
While some internet users criticised Amitabh for not shaking hands with the girl, others felt she should not have breached security to approach him. One comment read, "He could have just shook hands with her, she came with a lot of hope." Another user drew a comparison with Salman Khan, writing, "this is the difference between Bachchan and Salman." Defending the actor, another user criticised the girl's actions, commenting, "there was no need to do that." Another added, "What's wrong with these people? He is a human being not an alien."
Deep Dive
Big B received birthday wishes from several stars in the Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi called him Guru Ji and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!"
Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Kajol and Farah Khan, among others, also penned birthday wishes for the veteran actor. His daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also shared a picture of him with Aaradhya and wished him love and blessings on his 84th birthday.
About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work
Big B will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in lead roles. The first instalment featured Deepika Padukone, but she will not return for the sequel. Reports suggest that Sai Pallavi will replace her, although an official confirmation is awaited. The film is currently in production.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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