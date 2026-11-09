Aneet Padda celebrates Diwali with Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday and family
Ahaan Panday's mother Deanne Panday took to social media to share a glimpse of her Diwali celebration ft. Aneet Padda.
Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations with their film Saiyaara, which was released in 2025. While their on-screen chemistry won hearts, their off-screen bond has led fans to speculate about a possible romantic relationship between them. Amid the dating rumours, Aneet was seen celebrating Diwali with Ahaan's family, with his mother, Deanne Panday, sharing pictures with the actor on social media.
Aneet Padda celebrates Diwali with Ahaan Panday's family
On Sunday, Deanne took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Aneet. In the picture, Aneet, dressed in traditional attire, was seen covering her head with a dupatta, suggesting that the photo was taken shortly after the Diwali puja. Deanne, meanwhile, was seen pouting for the selfie. Another picture showed Aneet posing with Deanne and other family members in front of a rangoli. The remaining pictures shared by Deanne showed her celebrating with family members, including Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and Ananya Panday.
This is not the first time Aneet has been part of a celebration with Ahaan's family. The actor was also seen at Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday's baby shower, where she participated in fun games alongside Ananya Panday and Ahaan. Aneet also celebrated her 24th birthday with Ahaan and Deanne. The actor had a fairytale-themed birthday celebration, and pictures from the party surfaced online. Alia Bhatt was also among those who attended the celebration. Aneet later shared a loved-up picture with Ahaan, in which he was seen hugging her at the party, sending social media into a frenzy.
About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda
Ever since their film Saiyaara broke records and became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema, fans have been shipping Aneet and Ahaan. Their frequent appearances together at events and family celebrations have further fuelled dating rumours. However, both actors have maintained that they are just best friends. Following Saiyaara, the two will share the screen again in Mohit Suri's next film, backed by Yash Raj Films.
About Aneet Padda's upcoming film
Aneet will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is centred on Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes a protector, while Shalini, a vengeful spirit, returns to punish men after being brutally betrayed and killed. The film stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa. It is also set to feature Nana Patekar posthumously, following his reported death on October 8. The film's release date is yet to be announced.
Speaking about her second film, Shakti Shalini, after Saiyaara, Aneet told Variety India, “I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini. It’s by definition, the exact thing I’m going to want to do after Saiyaara. It’s so different. It’s action, romance and supernatural. I’ve gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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