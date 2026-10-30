Anticipatory bail denied to three booked for allegedly misappropriating ₹4 crore from funds for Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's Naagzilla
Three people have been booked in a case concering the alleged misappropriation of funds earmarked for the making of the film Naagzilla.
A sessions court in Mumbai has denied anticipatory bail to three film production executives accused of misappropriating more than ₹3.92 crore during the making of the upcoming Dharma Productions film Naagzilla.
Court denies bail in Naagzilla fund misappropriation case
On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) M Mohiuddin also ruled that there was prima facie material against them about their involvement in the offence, news agency PTI reported. The court maintained that the custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary for a detailed investigation into the matter
Naagzilla stars Kartik Aaryan and is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The three accused are consultant and signing authority Kuldeep Singh Champawat (47), service provider and executive producer Mahipal Karan Rathore (42), and line producer Shivkumar Tiwari (45). The PTI report said that an FIR was lodged by Tukaram Mahadev Sawant, an accountant with Mahaveer Jain Films Pvt. Ltd, which is led by Mahaveer Jain and his wife, Neetu Jain.
Mahaveer Jain Films entered into an agreement with Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd. to produce Naagzilla with a total budget of ₹82.50 crore on October 30 last year. According to the complaint, Kuldeep Singh Champawat approached Mahaveer Jain to handle the film's production and subsequently recommended his relative, Rathore, who was appointed as a service provider. Tiwari was hired as the line producer to onboard vendors for vehicles, makeup, and junior artistes.
What is the case
The prosecution has alleged that the three colluded to bypass the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and incurred unaccounted expenditure of ₹3,92,76,308 without submitting requisite bills or vouchers.
The complaint also alleges that the accused inflated a vendor's bill from ₹85,000 to ₹1.30 lakh and paid ₹45,000 to a firm named ANM Global that rendered no services to the film. In addition, they have also been accused of clearing over ₹1.50 lakh in fabricated bills prepared with a production assistant
The investigating officer of the case informed the court that the accused extracted commissions and mobile handsets from vendors to award work and clear bills.
All about Naagzilla
Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Gautam Mehra and produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain under Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain. Kartik plays an icchadhari naag (shapeshifting snake) in the film. The film is set to release in theatres next year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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