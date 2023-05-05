Arjun Rampal recalls critic calling him out for ‘sleepwalking’ in early films: ‘I was because it was really boring’

Actor Arjun Rampal recently talked about getting bored with his film offers during his initial years in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001. Looking back, the actor recalled how one movie critic wrote against him mentioning ‘he was sleepwalking through the film.’ However, he did not name the movie. Also read: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades debuts baby bump, announces second pregnancy Arjun Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad.

Arjun Rampal started his career in the entertainment industry as a model. After a successful debut, he had box-office duds like Deewaanapan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Tehzeeb and Dil Ka Rishta. His breakthrough came with Shah Rukh Khan's Don, followed by Om Shanti Om and Rock On.

In a recent interview, Arjun was asked whether it was his conscious decision to explore a different side of himself as an actor. The actor told Harper's Bazaar, “I have played similar characters early on in my career because that was all that was offered to me, but I used to get really bored.”

“Then, I read a critic writing the truth, “Oh, he was sleepwalking through the film.” Yes, I was, because it was really boring and I never wanted to be in that situation again. So, you try your best to find something challenging, something that will give you a new experience and take you out of your comfort zone,” he added.

This is not the first time that Arjun Rampal has opened up about not enjoying work during his initial years. In 2017, he had told the news agency PTI, “When you come into the industry, you don’t know the place, there are so many people advising you to do this, do that. That time everyone was doing stories with a love triangle, or love rectangle element. That phase started to change slowly but I was very disturbed.”

Arjun was last seen in Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta, which failed at the box office. He will be next seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Crakk, Nastik and 3 Monkeys.

The actor is currently expecting his second child with partner Gabriella Demetriades. He has three kids--Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal and Arik Rampal.

