Disha Patani preps for her IPL 2025 opening ceremony performance, drops BTS pic

The stage is set for a spectacular start to IPL 2025, with the opening ceremony slated to take place at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. The event promises to be a glittering extravaganza, and Disha Patani is visibly thrilled about the upcoming performance. Also read: IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to attend, Shraddha Kapoor, OneRepublic to perform At the event, Disha is performing with Karan Aujla.

Disha Patani can't wait for IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Disha's enthusiasm for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony was palpable as she took to Instagram on Saturday to express her eagerness and share her excitement with her fans. At the event, Disha is performing with Karan Aujla with whom she collaborated with for the recently released track Tell Me.

Disha gave her fans a sneak peek into her rehearsals for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony by sharing a vibrant image on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen radiating joy alongside Karan and a troupe of backup dancers, capturing the energetic atmosphere of their pre-performance rehearsal.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “See you guys this evening #IPL2025”.

Her Insta Story.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan confirmed he will come and host the Opening Ceremony of IPL 2025 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. SRK, along with other Bollywood stars, will perform ahead of his team KKR’s opening match against RCB.

The official post reads, ''Behold! The King of Bollywood has arrived!. The one and only Pathaan—Shah Rukh Khan—is here to set the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony stage on fire and conquer hearts with his unstoppable charisma.18 glorious years of IPL deserves a celebration fit for a king—brace yourself for a night of royalty, magic, and unmatched grandeur. ''

About IPL 2025

The 18th edition of IPL will commence on March 22, and the final will be played on May 25. The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and include 12 double-headers. The opening match will be between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The IPL 2025 features 10 teams divided into two groups, maintaining the structure introduced in previous seasons. The participating teams are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2025 season final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 23.