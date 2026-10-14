Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn film slows down ahead of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 release, crosses ₹327 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller has crossed the ₹300 crore mark, emerging as the highest-grossing film of his career. Now that Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is gearing up for a nationwide release tomorrow, the buzz for Drishyam 3 stands significantly low midweek. Let's take a look at the box office performance of Drishyam 3 so far. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: A still from Drishyam 3 with Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Drishyam 3 dips midweek For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 registered the biggest opening of his career. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On the first Saturday, the film collected ₹53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. It is the highest single-day haul of the film so far.

The first dip started on Monday, when the film collected ₹21 crore, around 65.6% lower than its Sunday figure. The decline continued on Tuesday, when Drishyam 3 earned ₹19.50 crore, and on Wednesday with ₹15.50 crore. The film drew an end to its first week at ₹245.50 crore. The film crossed the ₹300 crore mark within ten days of release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹4.46 crore on its second Wednesday in theatres. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far. This brings the total box office collection for the film to ₹327.96 crore.

Drishyam 3 will face significant heat from Rajinikanth's big release Jailer 2. The sequel is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and is set for a massive splash at the box office, aiming to earn a staggering ₹140 crore on its release day itself. By the morning of October 14 (Wednesday), the film's advance bookings had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide for its opening weekend.