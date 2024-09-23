Pratibha Ranta reacts to Laapataa Ladies’ Oscars selection: ‘We were hoping for it but not expecting it’

When Hindustan Times reached out to Pratibha she was brimming with excitement. She admitted that she is still processing the news.

On Monday, the Film Federation of India made the announcement about the film, directed by Kiran Rao. The light-hearted satire on patriarchy was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light.

On becoming India's official entry for Oscars 2025

Revisiting the moment, Pratibha tells us, “I was sitting for a reading, and my phone was buzzing with calls and messages continuously. I couldn’t check my phone during the meeting. It was only after the meeting that I checked my phone, and saw the big announcement".

“I was so happy. I can't process it right now,” she confesses.

The actor admits that the film’s team was hoping for it, and their dream turning into a reality has ushered in a celebratory mood for all associated with the film.

“Like everyone, we were hoping for that. We were not expecting that. Now, when it has finally happened, it's a day of celebration. We all are so happy and so grateful to the universe,” she shares.

On the film’s message

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two brides who get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

For Pratibha, the film carries an important message, and she is proud that it is set to take the global flight.

“I'm very fortunate to be a part of such a brilliant story. The celebration of the impact of the film has not been ending. I get to hear something good about the film every second month,” she says, adding, “Everything has been conveyed to the audience in a beautiful manner”.

“Through a simple narrative which conveys so many emotions that each and every individual is able to with that. That's the brilliance of the filmmaking and kudos to Kiran ma'am for that. I feel so grateful that my first film project was with her,” says the actor.

She revealed that her dream to accomplish and learn more has gotten stronger, and it is all because of Kiran and Aamir Khan, who have backed the film.

Talking about the message of gender equality, Pratibha shares, “It is very beautiful when you have feminine energy around because that energy is so powerful”.

She adds, “The message that it will take to the Oscars is so nice. We all talk about women empowerment, but how much empowered are we in true sense. The message is going international now, and it is time that we all should think about it, and find the answer to the question, ‘are we truly empowered’”.

On her career

When it comes to her professional life, Pratibha credits Laapataa Ladies for giving it a push.

“The film has already impacted my career. Now, it is impacting my career every passing day… The celebration has not stopped for me and the film. And I feel blessed about it,” she ends.