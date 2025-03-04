Fans think Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty ‘aged backwards’ as they dance at HT India's Most Stylish Awards

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty recently attended the HT India's Most Stylish Awards, where they grooved together to their iconic song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. They not only mesmerised fans with their moves but also stunned everyone with how fit they looked. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty dance to Chura Ke Dil Mera.

Akshay and Shilpa's dance

A Reddit user shared a video of Akshay and Shilpa recreating their iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera after 30 years. Both of them were seen twinning in white. While Akshay looked dapper in a white formal suit, Shilpa stunned in a white net saree. While fans got nostalgic over their dance moves, they were equally stunned by how they both seem to be ‘reverse ageing’.

Reddit reacts

One Reddit user wrote, "How this woman has maintained her body is inspiring..." Another commented, "Shilpa Shetty doesn’t age much, man!" Praising their looks in their 50s, another fan wrote, "Two iconic outsiders in their 50s, still relevant & looking like a thousand bucks." Surprised by their stunning appearance, another said, "How have both not aged? They look good!!!" Another comment read, "Did they just age backwards?? I mean, are they seriously 50, or 60 years old!? Gosh, they look so good!" Some even wanted filmmakers to "cast them in an age-appropriate rom-com."

Akshay and Shilpa have worked together in Bollywood films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Insaaf: The Final Justice, Dhadkan, and Jaanwar. Their on-screen chemistry in the song Chura Ke Dil Mera, sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, made it a fan favourite.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

Akshay was last seen in the movie Sky Force, which also starred Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. He now has multiple films lined up, including Kesari Chapter 2 with R Madhavan, Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla with Paresh Rawal and Tabu, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3. He also has Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline, which will also star Arshad Warsi.