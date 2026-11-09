Farah Khan slams ‘clickbait’ videos about fire at her Mumbai residence, urges online portals to be responsible

On Sunday, a video surfaced online claiming that Farah Khan's apartment had caught fire. However, Farah took to Instagram and shared the video, criticising the reports while clarifying that the fire had broken out in an under-construction building and not her home.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has called out online portals for circulating a video claiming that a fire broke out at her residence in Mumbai, leaving fans worried. The filmmaker urged digital platforms to act responsibly and verify details before publishing such reports.

She wrote, "Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under-construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything!" Farah lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. There have been no official reports of injuries or major damage to her property in connection with the viral claims.

Farah recently had her bedroom revamped after her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar nominated her for a bedroom makeover. The makeover involved replacing the old flooring with wooden floors and adding textured chocolate-brown and marble-effect walls, giving the room a sophisticated look while concealing damp patches. A separate wardrobe and vanity area were also created using floor-to-ceiling sliding panels with fingerprint- and password-enabled locks.