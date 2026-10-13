Hema Malini, 77, performs as Goddess Durga during Navratri celebration in Hyderabad; fans love her 'divine’ performance. Watch
Hema Malini presented her popular performance, Durga, at a Navratri celebration in Hyderabad. She shared pictures and videos from the event.
Actor and politician Hema Malini, 77, continued her Navratri tradition by performing her popular dance recital, Durga, at the Classic Convention Centre on October 11. The performance was part of the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations. Taking to social media, Hema shared glimpses of her performance and reflected on the experience of bringing the performance to the stage.
Hema Malini shared a glimpse of her Durga performance
On Monday, Hema took to Instagram to share pictures from her performance. In one of them, she was dressed as Mata Parvati alongside an actor playing Lord Shiva. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's 'Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations'. It also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed."
She also shared a video offering a glimpse of her performance and wrote, "It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri. it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja."
Deep Dive
Several social media users praised her performance. One user commented, "Beautiful to see you here at Classic Convention in our Hyderabad." Another wrote, "So beautifully divine." A third commented, "Thank you Hema Malini ji, for coming toHyderabad and for the beautiful performance." Another fan wrote, "Her love for art is beyond age. True artist."
Two years ago, on the fourth day of Navratri, Hema performed in a two-hour dance drama in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. As she portrayed various forms of Maa Durga, the audience was captivated by her performance.
About Hema Malini's big-screen comeback
Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam before entering Hindi cinema with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Over the years, she has starred in several memorable Bollywood films, including Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kasauti, Trishul and Mehbooba.
Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), a romantic drama directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.
Speaking about a possible comeback in 2025, Hema said, "Aajkal jo picture banate hain usme main fit nahi hoti hoon! Mera fit hone jaisa banana padega… alag se (The kind of films that are made today, I don't see myself fit to star in them. They need to make films in a different way so that I can fit in them)."
She is currently serving as a Lok Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Mathura constituency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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