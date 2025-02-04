Internet debates if Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan are Rohit-Aman of 2025: ‘Saif, Shah Rukh looked more handsome’

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan impressed everyone with their bromance in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Their characters, Aman and Rohit, received much love from the audience. Now, as their sons Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are all set to make their Bollywood debuts this year, fans are debating if they can be the new Aman-Rohit duo from the film. Fans debate whether Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan are Rohit-Aman of 2025.

Aryan-Ibrahim the new Aman-Rohit?

An Instagram account, Bollywood Now, shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan, calling them the "Aman-Rohit of 2025," and captioned the post, "Man, they literally look the same as their father. ISTG."

Fans reacted to the comparisons enthusiastically. One of the comments read, "I think the fathers look way more handsome." Another wrote, "Exact copy-paste Xerox copy." One more commented, "Can't take their father's place...!!" Another said, "They themselves can't match the charm of their fathers."

About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Nikhil Advani in his directorial debut, with a story written by Karan Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Aman, Saif Ali Khan as Rohit, and Preity Zinta as Naina, along with Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in supporting roles. The film was a huge success at the box office, collecting ₹82 crore worldwide.

Ibrahim and Aryan's debuts

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut with Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. The romantic drama also stars Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles and is scheduled to release on Netflix this year.

Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The six-episode series will follow the story of an ambitious outsider and his friends as they try to make their mark in the dynamic and unpredictable world of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming films

While Saif will be making his comeback to OTT with Siddharth Anand's Netflix film The Jewel Thief, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shah Rukh will next be seen in the movie King, also directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will reportedly feature his daughter Suhana Khan along with Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is yet to go on floors and will mark Suhana's grand theatrical debut after her OTT debut with The Archies.