Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Sadhguru in Coimbatore after election win: 'My happy place'

Kangana poses with Sadhguru

Sharing a photo of herself praying in front of the statue of Adiyogi Shiva in Coimbatore, Kangana wrote, "My happy place." Dressed in a pink saree, she could be seen sitting on the floor as Sadhguru blessed her, placing his palm on her head.

Kangana Ranaut recently met Sadhguru at his Coimbatore ashram.

Kangana at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

On June 9, the corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan witnessed a star-studded affair as luminaries from the world of politics, cinema, and business converge to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term. Among the notable attendees was the newly-elected MP, Kangana, who graced the occasion in an ethereal white saree.

Kangana slapped at airport

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news not only for winning Lok Sabha election 2024 from Mandi but also for also after ahe was slapped by a CISF constable recently. The CISF constable was apparently upset with Kangana's stance on the farmers' protests.

Kangana, in a video message shared hours after the incident last week, had said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport.

Another video doing the rounds on social media showed the agitated constable talking to people presumably after the incident. "Kangana made a statement (earlier) that the farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," she said in the purported video.