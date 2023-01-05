Karisma Kapoor soaks up the sun during New Year vacation, calls it ‘golden hour’, fans say 'no one like you'

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared her New Year vacation pictures. She can be seen making the most out of her holiday at an undisclosed destination. She posed under a bright sun with sea and sand in the backdrop. She called it ‘golden hour’. Many fans reacted to her holiday pictures. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor is ready for 2023, chases last sunset of the year in Switzerland)

Karisma opted for an oversized shirt with denim shorts. She was seen in dark sunglasses and a floral headband. She carried a white tote bag and kept her hair untied. She shared many pictures while posing under the bright sun with sand and sea in the background. She walked on the sand, while leaving her footprints behind. She gave stylish poses while getting clicked.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Karisma wrote, “Following the sun, wherever it leads (sun, beach and yellow heart emojis).” She used ‘golden hour’, ‘sunset’ and ‘new year 2023’ as the hashtags on the post. Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “My favourite since I was in elementary school (smiling face with red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “No one like you my love.” Other fan wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous (smiley face with red heart emojis).” “I love this post”, wrote another. “Fetching, you are booked under IPC 302 for killing by people by your looks," wrote other. Many fans posted heart emojis.

Recently, she shared pictures from her holiday in Qatar to watch FIFA World Cup Finals and wrote, "Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies (cloud with sun, blue butterfly and pink heart emojis).”

Karisma is the daughter of actor Babita Kapoor and actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is also an actor by profession. She got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay got divorced through mutual consent.

Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi with Harish Kumar. She was last seen in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's Mentalhood in 2020. It marked her web series debut alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, and Shruti Seth.

