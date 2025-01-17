Kartik Aaryan feels issues of rising entourage costs of actors in Bollywood is ‘blown out of proportion’

Bollywood has been abuzz with discussions about the escalating entourage costs of its actors, which are reportedly putting a significant strain on film producers. Actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared his perspective on the matter, suggesting that the issue has been blown out of proportion. Also read: ‘Main poori tarah single hun’: Kartik Aaryan confirms his relationship status, reveals why he’s single right now Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik opines

The actor spoke about the discussion around the rising entourage costs of actors during his appearance at SCREEN Live session in Mumbai on Thursday. He shared that many times, such issues are blown out of proportion.

Kartik said, “A lot of the times, these things are blown out of proportion. Even if one or two people have such habits, people think everyone is doing the same. We are very mindful about such things, be it our entourage fees or business of the film. Everyone wants their film to make profits, and the whole team should get paid an appropriate amount. No one should get less money. When there were so many rumours coming up about entourage fees recently, I felt that it was blown out of proportion.”

The actor also shared that he is mindful of his entourage costs. He added, “This is not something that exists with every personality or actor that you see right now. It might be happening with some people, but not everyone. As for me, I always try that my whole team as well as the producers should be happy in paying their amounts.”

What’s next for Kartik?

After clocking a great 2023 with the releases of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik has shifted focus to his next projects. Lately, he is sporting a new look with long hair and a heavy beard, which is making everyone wonder if it is his new look for Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled epic musical love story. Earlier this month, Kartik also announced that he will lead the upcoming film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

