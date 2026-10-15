Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene celebrate 27th anniversary with rare photos from their Beverly Hills wedding: ‘To infinity and beyond, together'
The cardiovascular surgeon marked 27 years of marriage with actor Madhuri Dixit by sharing rare photographs from their wedding.
Dr Shriram Nene has a special reason to look back at his wedding album. The cardiovascular surgeon marked 27 years of marriage with actor Madhuri Dixit by sharing rare photographs from their wedding and celebrations with family and friends. Along with the pictures, he penned a sweet note about their life together, reflecting on the memories, challenges and happiness they have shared over the years.
Shriram Nene shares rare pictures with Madhuri Dixit
The photographs offer a glimpse into the couple's early days together, including moments from their ring exchange and celebrations with loved ones. Looking back at their wedding at the Beverly Hills courthouse in California, Shriram wrote, “27 years ago today, at the Beverly Hills courthouse, we said 'I do' and began the adventure of a lifetime. We had no idea where life would take us, but we knew we wanted to experience it together. Two incredible sons, countless memories, a few challenges, lots of laughter, and a lifetime of love later, I'd choose you all over again.”
He added, “Here's to the beautiful journey we've shared and all the chapters still to come. Happy 27th anniversary, my love. To infinity and beyond, together. #27YearsTogether #HappyAnniversary”.
How Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene's love story began
Madhuri and Shriram married in a private ceremony in California in 1999. Sriram, who grew up in the United States and worked as a cardiovascular surgeon, reportedly did not know much about Madhuri's stardom when they first met through her brother.
After the wedding, Madhuri moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was building his medical career. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in March 2003, and their second son, Ryan, in March 2005. Madhuri took a break from full-time acting during this period to focus on motherhood and family life.
Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Madhuri and Shriram at their home for her latest cooking vlog, accompanied by her cook, Dilip. During the conversation, he revealed that he felt like a prom king at their wedding reception because he did not know any of the celebrities who attended, apart from Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “I didn't know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony.”
She returned to films with Aaja Nachle in 2007. A few years later, in 2011, the family moved back to India, and Madhuri gradually returned to taking on more acting projects. Since then, she has worked across films, television and streaming, continuing to remain a familiar face to audiences. She is currently hosting Kon Honar Crorepati, Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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