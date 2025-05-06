Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra wins hearts through adorable moment with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra's Met Gala 2025 moment

A heartwarming video of Sidharth has surfaced on social media. The video captures Sidharth entering a hotel lobby in New York, where he poses for photos with fans. However, the sweetest part of the clip is Sidharth's support for his pregnant wife, Kiara Advani, as he helps her navigate the lobby.

In the video, Kiara glides through the lobby, clutching Sidharth's hands for support, while her team carefully manages the elaborate train of her gown. In another sweet moment, the couple is seen strolling the lobby area hand-in-hand. Ever since the video surfaced on social media, his fans have shared their admiration for the actor by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Sidharth also showered praise on Kiara, gushing over her look at the Met Gala and expressing his love and admiration for her. He took to Instagram Story to repost Kiara’s pictures from the MET Gala 2025 and penned a special message for the mom-to-be and their unborn baby. He wrote, “Both Bravehearts” along with a red heart emoji.

Kiara makes her debut at Met Gala

Kiara turned heads at the Met Gala 2025, confidently showcasing her baby bump in a breathtaking gown designed by renowned Gaurav Gupta, marking her debut at the fashion gala. The look was meticulously curated in collaboration with stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Kiara wore a dramatic black gown featuring a metallic breastplate and flowing white train. The look's centerpiece was a heart-shaped plaque symbolising her baby, attached to the breastplate by a golden thread representing the umbilical cord. Titled Bravehearts, the couture piece paid homage to the spirit of the Black Dandy, a symbol of defiance, elegance, and individuality.