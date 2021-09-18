Mira Rajput remembers that Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview for her new Instagram post

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a new post and it talks about Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mira gave a glimpse of herself with throwback pictures from her recent vacation.

In the picture, Mira Rajput wore a grey sweater paired with blue jeans and kept her hair loose. She accessorised her look with earrings, rings and a bracelet. Mira sat outdoors on a cane chair.

Sharing the post, Mira captioned it, "Caption this. I can’t stop thinking of Oprah saying ‘whaaaaeet’ during the HM interview." Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah earlier this year in which the couple spoke about facing racism, constant bullying, their daughter Lillibet (who wasn't born then) and their decision to leave the Royal Family.

During their conversation, Meghan had said, "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his (their son Archie) skin might be when he's born." A shocking Oprah had said responded with "what" a few times.

Also Read | Mira Rajput decks up, shares pictures from her pretty Tuesday

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput celebrated her birthday with Shahid Kapoor earlier this month in the mountains. She gave several glimpses of her time spent there. Sharing a video on Instagram, she had captioned it, "Recharge. Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind."

She had added, "Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature. Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to family since I tried to be on a digital detox and a complete DND on the day of. Breathe.. unwind..#itsnotallforthegram."