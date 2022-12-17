Monal Gajjar: Nothing is regional now, it’s all pan-India

Working in entertainment industry for over a decade, actor Monal Gajjar has done projects in four languages before her Hindi debut with the film Kaagaz (2021). The actor recently wrapped her second project and coincidently both her projects have been shot in Lucknow.

“I shot for my Hindi debut film before pandemic and then I took up Bigg Boss Telugu-4 (2020) followed by Dancee Plus (as judge) and Dance Ikon (as mentor) — both Telugu. Regional reality shows have worked for me. I also completed a Gujarati film Shubh Yatra with National Award-winning director Manish Saini,” shares Gajjar.

Having worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Gujarati, she is in no hurry. “I am just going with the flow. I take up projects which I like irrespective of the language barrier! Also, the fact is, that I was never flooded with work so there not much to choose from. So, eventually, I picked from what I had in hand to survive in the industry.”

Monal Gajjar with her co-actors Karan Aanand and Adrija Sinha during her shoot days in Lucknow.

Gajjar is happy that regional industries have opened up new doors. “When I started, it used to be different industries but now, irrespective of language, everyone is looking forward to pan-India release. It’s great that now wherever do we shoot it is released across. Personally, I don’t believe in the concept of hero and heroine. For me, story is what matters and actors just play their character — rest is all team effort.”

The actor is now focusing more on Bollywood. “My next two-three Hindi projects will be announced in a few months. Have no idea whether it will be a web-series or a movie as these days’ things can go either way!”

Talking about her shoot in Lucknow she tells, “Both my projects have been shot on the city outskirts — Malihabad and earlier in Sitapur. Backdrop of both the films is rural. Last time, I played a middle-class woman opposite Pankaj Tripathi while this time I am playing a rickshaw puller’s (played by Karan Aanand) wife in Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayengey. Both films are based on social causes.”

So, are such roles choosing her or she is picking rustic characters? “I feel destiny is giving me opportunity to be part of such projects. I connect more with artistic cinema so loved being part of the both films. This time it was bit challenging as she is a fiery woman whereas I am very soft-spoken type. I had to make an extra effort shooting a banter with my on-screen father-in-law (Sanjay Mishra).”

On a concluding note, Gajjar says, “I have worked in several languages but OTT release of Kaagaz and Telugu reality shows changed my life.”