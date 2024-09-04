Neetu Kapoor gets emotional on Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: ‘Would have been 72 today’

In memories always

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a post in his memory. She posted a throwback photo from what seems like his birthday party. In the image, Rishi is seen blowing candles on a cake. He is wearing formal attire in black.

Sharing the image, Neetu wrote, “In remembrance (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) would have been 72 today”. She added a flower emoji in the end.

Her post was met with a lot of emotional response in the comment section, with actors including Abhishek Bachchan and Sonali Bendre dropping heart emojis to support her. Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy birthday. We miss you”.

Riddhima remembers Rishi

Earlier in the day, his daughter Riddhima took to her Instagram Stories to share an old picture of her father's birthday. Riddhima wrote along with the picture, “Happy birthday Papa (red heart emoji). How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your ‘bandari’ Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest – she is a mini You. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with every passing day (red heart emoji)."

About Rishi Kapoor

Rishi was married to Neetu Kapoor. They have two kids together, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. His son Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.