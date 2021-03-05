Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Taking an official leave to welcome the arrival of a newborn is not only a mother’s role, and new daddies in the celebrity world are proving just that. Setting some serious dad goals are these new doting fathers and to-be dads advocating paternity leaves.
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently welcomed a second baby boy with wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, is at present taking time off to spend with the newborn.
In an interview previously, he spoke about the significance of paternity leave and shared, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home? If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position,” adding that he has ensured time off ever since Sara Ali Khan, his first child was born.
In December, cricketer Virat Kohli, too, took a break and returned to India after the 1st Test, for the delivery for his daughter, Vamika with actor Anushka Sharma. The decision received both appreciation and criticism from fans. While many commended the move, others trolled him over ‘dereliction of national duty’. However, during an informal conversation with cricketer Steve Smith, Kohli said, “As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost.”
Another celebrity to have recently opted for paternity break is , comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. A fan asked him on Twitter about his show going off air and he replied to it by tweeting, “Bcoz (sic) I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby”.
The new-age fathers are ready to perform daddy duties, get hands-on experience and break gender stereotypes as they feel the time is important for individuals to experience this ‘if’ they’re in the position to do.
For actor Nakuul Mehta who recently welcomed first child, baby boy Sufi with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta, it is about feeling equal partners in the process. He believes that it makes one more sensitised to a new mother’s challenges and emotional struggles and helps in cementing this bond which is much needed. He shares, “I feel that it is imperative for the father in today’s day and age to be as involved in the initial few weeks of the child as the mother. Jankee and I discussed this way before we planned. I’m glad that I have been able to carve out this time just as Jankee has taken a sabbatical from her work. I feel it has made me an equal partners in developing this bond which happens quite naturally with a mother.”
Actor Mohit Malik who is prepping up for the arrival of the little one with wife Additi Shirwaikar Malik is all up for taking a break as he doesn’t want to miss the experience. He says, “It’s a new journey and I don’t want to miss it. It’s very important for any individual to experience this if they have the liberty to take time off. Luckily, my show got over recently, and I have been telling makers of the new shows offered to me that I’d need 15 days off, before and after my baby’s birth.”
Does the concept help at all to break gender stereotypes? Mehta shares, “I feel it also gives the child an opportunity to witness the sharing of parental and care-giving responsibilities between the two genders, rather than boxing women into the role of caregivers and men into the role of providers. This may be only subconscious but plays a huge role into helping break the cycle of patriarchy in the mind of the child.”
Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'
- Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika, Aparna Purohit on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday
- Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox