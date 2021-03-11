Priyanka Chopra spotted taking a stroll with Nick Jonas in London with her hand in his pocket. See pics
- Priyanka Chopra, who is in London for shooting, is spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas since he flew down from the US to meet her.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying daily walks with singer husband Nick Jonas since he arrived in London to be with her. On Tuesday, she was seen taking a stroll on a London street, grabbing a coffee with their friend Cavanaugh James.
Priyanka was seen in a white sweater, black leggings and a denim jacket. Nick was seen in a blue jacket and black pants. As they took a walk together, Priyanka was seen warming up her hands inside Nick's jacket pocket.
In another bunch of pictures that surfaced online, Nick can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt while Priyanka is dressed in white T-shirt and white jacket. Both wore black denims and neither had their mask on, though Nick had his orange-coloured mask pulled beneath his chin.
Both Nick and Priyanka were spotted with shopping bags in one hand and holding each other's hands with the other.
Earlier this week, Priyanka shared photos from her outing with the Jonas family. A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, Kevin and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The actor's mother Dr Madhu Chopra is also in London and was seen in the family pictures.
The Baywatch star also shared a photo of a cream-coloured sweater, knitted by her mother during her time in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in the caption.
Also read: Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin: 'Am much more me when I’m with you', see her reply
Talking about how they plan to make sure that they keep spending time with each other, Priyanka had told Elle magazine. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we'd never see each other."
Priyanka has been in London for some time now and her mother has been with her. The actor is shooting for a film and had to even miss the her husband hosting of Saturday Night Live when it happened recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox