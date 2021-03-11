Priyanka Chopra spotted taking a stroll with Nick Jonas in London with her hand in his pocket. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying daily walks with singer husband Nick Jonas since he arrived in London to be with her. On Tuesday, she was seen taking a stroll on a London street, grabbing a coffee with their friend Cavanaugh James.

Priyanka was seen in a white sweater, black leggings and a denim jacket. Nick was seen in a blue jacket and black pants. As they took a walk together, Priyanka was seen warming up her hands inside Nick's jacket pocket.





In another bunch of pictures that surfaced online, Nick can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt while Priyanka is dressed in white T-shirt and white jacket. Both wore black denims and neither had their mask on, though Nick had his orange-coloured mask pulled beneath his chin.





Both Nick and Priyanka were spotted with shopping bags in one hand and holding each other's hands with the other.

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared photos from her outing with the Jonas family. A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, Kevin and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The actor's mother Dr Madhu Chopra is also in London and was seen in the family pictures.

The Baywatch star also shared a photo of a cream-coloured sweater, knitted by her mother during her time in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in the caption.

Talking about how they plan to make sure that they keep spending time with each other, Priyanka had told Elle magazine. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we'd never see each other."

Priyanka has been in London for some time now and her mother has been with her. The actor is shooting for a film and had to even miss the her husband hosting of Saturday Night Live when it happened recently.

