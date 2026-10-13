Pyre trailer: National Award winner Vinod Kapri’s film tells the heartbreaking story of elderly parents waiting for their children to return

Set in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Pyre follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an elderly couple who spend their days together in their mountain home. Their children have left the village in search of better opportunities, leaving the two to deal with the silence and uncertainty that come with growing old without family around. The trailer captures the small moments that define their lives, bringing into focus the emotional cost of migration for parents who stay behind while their children build lives elsewhere.

The trailer of National Award-winning fimmaker Vinod Kapri ’s Pyre is out. It tells the story of an elderly couple who continue to wait for their children, even as life in their Himalayan village grows quieter with each passing day. The trailer offers a glimpse into a world shaped by love, ageing and the loneliness that comes when children move away. Starring two elderly first-time actors from Uttarakhand, the film has already won 18 international awards.

Two Uttarakhand residents make their acting debut Pyre features Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, neither of whom had acted before the film. Both are residents of Uttarakhand, and their connection to the region adds a personal touch to the story. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character named after himself, while Heera Devi takes on the role of Tulsi. Their performances bring the film closer to the lives of the people and communities it portrays.

Pyre wins 18 awards on the international circuit Filmed entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand, Pyre has earned recognition at international festivals, picking up 18 awards, including 15 Best Film honours. These include awards at festivals and events in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham. The film has also won Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, along with honours for its music, cinematography and sound.

Talking about the film finally reaching Indian audiences, producer-director Vinod Kapri said, “I’m delighted that Pyre will finally reach audiences across India in cinemas, where its emotions and the beauty of the Himalayas can be experienced on the big screen. The film has received so much warmth and appreciation on its international journey, and now I’m looking forward to sharing this deeply personal story with audiences back home and hoping it touches their hearts just as much,” said Vinod.