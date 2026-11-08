Ramayana makers issue stern warning over leaked clips, threaten criminal action and contempt proceedings against offenders

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 or as it is internationally called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, have issued a strong warning against people recording the film inside theatres and sharing clips online. With the film running in cinemas since November 5, the team has raised concerns over unauthorised footage being circulated on social media and messaging platforms. They have now made it clear that anyone involved in recording or distributing such content could face legal consequences. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. Ramayana makers issue stern warning over leaked footage, say offenders could face criminal action.

Ramayana makers cite Bombay High Court orders The film's official social media handles shared a legal notice addressing the unauthorised recording and sharing of its footage. The makers said they were aware of people recording portions of the film during theatrical screenings and circulating them across various online platforms.

The notice also refers to two recent Bombay High Court orders, dated November 2 and November 6, 2026, which restrict people from recording or sharing the film without permission. It reads, “The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation.”

The makers have also pointed out that such actions are not limited to copyright violations and could invite criminal charges. The notice states, “Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.”