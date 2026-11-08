Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana set to release in Hong Kong on November 12 as the film crosses ₹384 crore worldwide in three days

Setting up the central conflict between Rama and Ravana, the film's official synopsis reads: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and righteousness, must confront Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

According to the listings on official websites for ticketing, the bookings have opened across cinemas, with screenings scheduled at theatres in Mong Kok, Langham Place, Premiere Elements, Tsuen Wan and Kwai Fong. The Hong Kong release will take the story to another international audience.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana : Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, is set to reach another audience with its Hong Kong release on November 12. The film, which opened in India and several overseas territories on November 5, is gradually expanding its theatrical reach. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film will release in Hong Kong in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles.

Ramayana box office collection in India and overseas Meanwhile, Ramayana has continued to perform well at the Indian box office. The film collected ₹69.80 crore net on its third day, taking its total domestic gross to ₹218.25 crore and net collection to ₹182.70 crore. Its overseas run has also been strong, with the film earning ₹68.50 crore on Day 3 alone. This takes its total international gross to ₹165.75 crore. With both markets combined, the film's worldwide collection has crossed ₹384 crore in just three days. Its November 12 release in Hong Kong is expected to add to its growing international reach.

Ahead of the film's release, Ranbir had addressed the criticism and online trolling surrounding Ramayana at an event organised by IIMUN (India International Movement to Unite Nations). The actor spoke about why he does not let online opinions affect him and said he prefers to focus on the people who genuinely support his work.

Speaking about the subject, Ranbir said, “What's relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say something, it's their job to say something or the other)'. I think that's a great philosophy to actually follow in life. Don't be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That's what matters the most,” said the actor.