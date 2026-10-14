Randeep Hooda poses with John Cena, shares unseen glimpses of wife Lin Laishram, daughter from sets of the Matchbox movie
Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from the sets of his recently released Hollywood project Matchbox: The Movie.
Actor Randeep Hooda has returned to Hollywood with the recently released action film Matchbox: The Movie. As the film hit the screens, the Bollywood star shared a string of pictures from the sets, where he reunited with Extraction director Sam Hargrave and teamed up with John Cena.
Randeep Hooda shares BTS stills from Matchbox movie
Randeep took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a carousel post chronicling his time working on Matchbox: The Movie. The post featured several pictures of Randeep with the cast and crew. The highlight of his post was undoubtedly the picture featuring him alongside Hollywood star John Cena.
The pictures show Randeep posing with cast and crew members, including director Sam Hargrave, on the sidelines of the shoot. One of the pictures had him posing next to the film's star, John Cena, with both actors smiling widely for the camera. A picture also showed Randeep in the makeup chair for his shoot. Randeep's wife, actor Lin Laishram, and daughter Nyomica accompanied the actor to the sets. Randeep essays a character named Mustafa in Matchbox.
Randeep called working on the Matchbox movie ‘an opportunity to reconnect with old friends’, particularly Sam Hargrave, who directed him in his Hollywood debut Extraction.
“Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories... and we got to play together a little all over again... play it again, Sam,” the actor wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.
All about The Matchbox Movie
Inspired by Mattel's iconic line of toy cars, the film is directed by Extraction director Sam Hargrave and also stars Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp.
The film follows Sean, played by John Cena, who is revealed to be an undercover CIA agent. His secret life pulls a group of longtime friends into a globe-trotting mission after a nuclear warhead goes missing.
Hargrave directed the feature from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly serves as producer, while Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin are executive producers. The film released on Apple TV on October 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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