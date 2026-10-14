Randeep Hooda poses with John Cena, shares unseen glimpses of wife Lin Laishram, daughter from sets of the Matchbox movie

Actor Randeep Hooda has returned to Hollywood with the recently released action film Matchbox: The Movie. As the film hit the screens, the Bollywood star shared a string of pictures from the sets, where he reunited with Extraction director Sam Hargrave and teamed up with John Cena. Randeep Hooda with John Cena on the sets of the Matchbox movie.

Randeep Hooda shares BTS stills from Matchbox movie Randeep took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a carousel post chronicling his time working on Matchbox: The Movie. The post featured several pictures of Randeep with the cast and crew. The highlight of his post was undoubtedly the picture featuring him alongside Hollywood star John Cena.

The pictures show Randeep posing with cast and crew members, including director Sam Hargrave, on the sidelines of the shoot. One of the pictures had him posing next to the film's star, John Cena, with both actors smiling widely for the camera. A picture also showed Randeep in the makeup chair for his shoot. Randeep's wife, actor Lin Laishram, and daughter Nyomica accompanied the actor to the sets. Randeep essays a character named Mustafa in Matchbox.

Randeep called working on the Matchbox movie ‘an opportunity to reconnect with old friends’, particularly Sam Hargrave, who directed him in his Hollywood debut Extraction.

“Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories... and we got to play together a little all over again... play it again, Sam,” the actor wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.