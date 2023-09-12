Reddit digs up video of Shah Rukh Khan wanting to play an 'older guy with a grey beard'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is dominating the box office. The Atlee film, which sees Shah Rukh Khan in a young and aged avatars, has entered the ₹300 crore club at the domestic box office collection within five days of its release. Now a video has emerged on Reddit where Shah Rukh was seen expressing his interest in playing an 'older guy with a grey beard' in an old interview. (Also read: Jawan worldwide box office: Shah Rukh Khan film collects ₹531 crore; beats Barbie, Oppeneheimer in North America) Shah Rukh Khan has double roles in the film Jawan.

What Shah Rukh said

On Tuesday, Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared a snippet from an interview with On Scoop with Raya from December 2022, where Shah Rukh said, "After this, I want to do a film like Leon: The Professional. Not Leon, but a film like where I am an older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard & grey hair. I don’t know. I am very playful about it. I don’t take the characters and roles that I do. I just want to tell a story somebody has the desire to tell. And I want to tell it to the best of my capabilities. So, if a director has a story and says this is what we love, I will say, I also love it. Now let me try and make it the best that I can for you. So, I enjoy it. I am Batman at night, Superman in the morning & Spider-Man in the afternoon. So, I just want to play all kinds of characters."

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

More about Jawan

Interestingly, in Jawan, Shah Rukh plays an older character named Vikram who sports a grey beard. His look from the film has been getting a lot of attention on social media. The Hindustan Times review of the film even added, "For each stunt he plans, SRK dons a new look and much to the delight of his fans, he aces them all. Especially that metro hijack sequence where Khan sported a bald look that created enough buzz after the teaser dropped, shows him like never before. As a young Azad, he wooed with his lover-boy image and as Vikram with grey hair and a cigarette in his mouth, he carries unmatched swag."

The film, which released on Septmeber 7, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also includes special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film which also stars Taapsee Pannu, is set to release in theatres on December 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON