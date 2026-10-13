‘Men with disgusting paunch think commenting on Katrina Kaif makes life better’: Richa Chadha slams trolls for bodyshaming actors

Katrina Kaif became the target of online trolls after making a public appearance following the birth of her child. The actor faced body-shaming comments and has also spoken about how such criticism can affect women. Now, Richa Chadha, who also became a mother in 2024, has hit back at trolls who target female actors after they embrace motherhood. Richa Chadha calls out trolls for bodyshaming female stars.

‘Man with disgusting paunch thinks commenting on Katrina makes life better’ In an interview with India Today, Richa said she believes such trolling does not originate within the film industry but comes from members of the public. Defending the industry, she said actors are generally respectful towards women who balance motherhood and their careers.

She said, "See, I don't think women should listen to anybody commenting on their body. Industry is very respectful of women who have babies and who have careers. All the fantastic actresses from Madhuri to Juhi Chawla to Rani Mukherjee, Sonali Bendre. I don't think it's the industry. It's the common man of India who is ugly and balding and has a disgusting paunch who thinks that commenting on Katrina Kaif or Aishwarya Rai is somehow making his life better. It's so funny. I find it really useless and I honestly do think that it deserves much less space even in media discourse."

‘Film industry is not like this’ Richa further defended the film industry, saying that the anonymity offered by social media emboldens people to target celebrities who have achieved far more than they have.

She said, "Industry is not like this. It's common people who have been emboldened by the anonymity of social media. Who think that they have hit the jackpot by leaving anonymous comments. They are beggars in their lives. But they think that they can talk about people who are like Miss World and Miss Universe. Like we owe them something. That's not how the world works. They are just losers and they deserve to be ignored."