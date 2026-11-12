Salim Khan holds wife Salma's hand in heartwarming photo shared by Sohail Khan, actor says he feels fortunate to be their son
Sohail Khan shared a photo of his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, sitting together and expressed gratitude for being their son.
Actor Sohail Khan has shared a heartwarming moment between his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The actor took to social media to share a picture of the couple sitting together, with Salim holding Salma's hand. Sohail also expressed his gratitude for being born as their son.
'No children in the world can be more fortunate'
Sharing the picture, Sohail wrote, “No children in the world can be more fortunate than this.” His sister-in-law Sshura Khan, who is married to his brother Arbaaz Khan, also reacted to the post, dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.
Sohail Khan recalls breaking down after father Salim Khan's health scare
Earlier, Sohail had opened up about his father Salim Khan's health scare while speaking to fellow contestant Delbar Arya on the reality show Alliance. He recalled breaking down after doctors told him that they might lose his father. In Fenruary this year, Salim underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
“Actually, I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back he was hospitalised and he went into a semi-coma. And I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank when the doctor said you might lose him. I was like, my father, my mother, somebody who are very dear to me... And I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I will operate because for me my parents are my life, everything,” he said.
Sohail also spoke about how he makes it a point to spend time with his parents, adding that he considers time the most valuable thing one can give someone. “My maximum time is spent with my parents because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. Mere bache hai lekin woh young hai aur unke pass bahut time hai but my parents are old now and that I would like to spend with them,” he added.
About Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan made his acting debut with the 1997 film Auzaar and went on to feature in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tubelight. He has also directed films including Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and Jai Ho.
In recent years, Sohail has largely stayed away from acting. However, he was recently seen as a contestant on the reality show Alliance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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