Salim Khan holds wife Salma's hand in heartwarming photo shared by Sohail Khan, actor says he feels fortunate to be their son

Sharing the picture, Sohail wrote, “No children in the world can be more fortunate than this.” His sister-in-law Sshura Khan, who is married to his brother Arbaaz Khan, also reacted to the post, dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Actor Sohail Khan has shared a heartwarming moment between his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan . The actor took to social media to share a picture of the couple sitting together, with Salim holding Salma's hand. Sohail also expressed his gratitude for being born as their son.

Sohail Khan recalls breaking down after father Salim Khan's health scare Earlier, Sohail had opened up about his father Salim Khan's health scare while speaking to fellow contestant Delbar Arya on the reality show Alliance. He recalled breaking down after doctors told him that they might lose his father. In Fenruary this year, Salim underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

“Actually, I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back he was hospitalised and he went into a semi-coma. And I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank when the doctor said you might lose him. I was like, my father, my mother, somebody who are very dear to me... And I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I will operate because for me my parents are my life, everything,” he said.

Sohail also spoke about how he makes it a point to spend time with his parents, adding that he considers time the most valuable thing one can give someone. “My maximum time is spent with my parents because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. Mere bache hai lekin woh young hai aur unke pass bahut time hai but my parents are old now and that I would like to spend with them,” he added.