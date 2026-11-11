Salman Khan's next film director Vamshi Paidipally says he knows the stress and sacrifice actor went through for Maatrubhumi
The trailer of Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming film with Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi, was released late on Tuesday night. Vamshi Paidipally reacts.
On Tuesday evening, the trailer for Apoorva Lakhia’s Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was finally released, a few days after it was launched in Mumbai. The film, which underwent an overhaul, will see Salman play an Indian Army soldier. The director of his next film, Vamshi Paidipally, remarked on how he knew the sacrifices the star made and the stress he went through for the film.
Vamshi Paidipally on Salman Khan and Maatrubhumi
On Tuesday evening, Salman released the trailer of Maatrubhumi and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. (Should I release it today or tomorrow? Do tomorrow's work today, and today's work right now.) Enjoy the trailer.” Vamshi re-shared his post, writing, “#Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over…”
“@BeingSalmanKhan Sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film...Your Strength and Commitment shine through... Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir…” the director further wrote, adding, “Wishing @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda and the whole Team the Best of Everything..”
Vamshi and Salman are working together for the yet-to-be-titled SVC63, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The film, produced by Dil Raju, will see Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
The overhaul Maatrubhumi went through
Maatrubhumi was initially conceptualised as Battle of Galwan and was supposed to be based on the aftermath of the 2020–2021 China–India skirmishes. Salman was cast as Colonel B Santosh Babu, and shooting took place last year. Anoop Bikram Shahi, Chitrangada Singh, and others were also roped in for key roles. However, the film’s story was eventually changed, along with the title, and the team underwent reshoots.
“This narrative that we are going against China or that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it…this is all nonsense. It’s not true at all,” Salman said at the trailer launch recently, further explaining, “We have made a film about soldiers and what they and their families go through. We have shown that side and this side too. So, there are no negative forces here. Only their circumstances are such. And for these soldiers, the nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation arises, both sides try to resolve it.”
Maatrubhumi is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 4.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.