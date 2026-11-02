₹8000 crore box office gross, 10 blockbusters, most number 1 films: How Shah Rukh Khan left contemporaries behind to become the ‘King’ of Bollywood'

In the 90s, when the question arose about who would take over the mantle of Bollywood’s top star from Amitabh Bachchan, the three Khans stood up. Born within a few months of each other, these three actors began their careers around the same time and had their breakthroughs as leading heroes simultaneously. For the next half-decade, the names Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir were almost always used together. Any rising star was dubbed the ‘fourth Khan’. But then came a time when Shah Rukh broke free, earning the moniker "King Khan." Shah Rukh Khan has been the most successful Indian actor in the last three decades. (AFP) In a career spanning almost four decades, Shah Rukh has established himself as one of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema. With a box office gross of almost ₹8000 crore and an enviable overseas record, he truly has been the numero uno star of the Hindi film industry. A look at how that incredible career has stacked up in numbers. How Shah Rukh Khan free of the other Khans Shah Rukh debuted in films in 1992, four years after both Salman and Aamir had made their respective debuts. By this time, the other actors had solo hits to their name. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, began in two-hero films (Deewana, King Uncle) and then even played the villain (Darr, Anjaam). Yet he was able to bridge the gap and soon draw level with Aamir and Salman. Throughout the 90s, the three Khans were the top leading actors in Hindi films, with SRK and Salman ahead of Aamir.

Deep Dive How much has Shah Rukh Khan earned at the box office compared with Salman and Aamir Khan? Why did Shah Rukh Khan pull ahead of the other Khans in the 2000s? Can Shah Rukh Khan sustain his superstardom as he gets older?

The three Khans at the box office (Early years) Era Shah Rukh Salman Aamir Till 1999 ₹ 740 crore (27 films) ₹ 751 crore (33 films) ₹ 359 crore (26 films) 2000-07 ₹ 1326 crore (20 films) ₹ 759 crore (20 films) ₹ 507 crore (7 films)

The tide turned as the century turned. From 2000-07, Salman faced fluctuating fortunes at the box office. He had a spate of flops and only intermittent successes in No Entry and Partner. Aamir became more selective and gave four years to a single film - Mangal Pandey, which did not fare too well. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, had his golden run, giving era-defining hits like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and Om Shanti Om, all in succession. During this period, he earned a staggering ₹1326 crore at the box office, more than what Aamir and Salman made combined. The three Khans, once again 2008-09 was when the scenario changed again. Aamir’s Ghajini established the 100-crore club, while Salman entered his ‘bhai’ era with Wanted and Dabangg. Over the next six years, the two actors drew level with Shah Rukh. SRK still had the big hits such as Chennai Express and Happy New Year, but Salman and Aamir had greater cultural impact with seminal films like Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, 3 Idiots, and PK. The box office earnings were similar for all three actors.

The Three Khans at the box office (The peak) Era Shah Rukh Salman Aamir 2008-14 ₹ 1890 crore (8 films) ₹ 2139 crore (14 films) ₹ 2132 crore (5 films) 2015-19 ₹ 1277 crore (6 films) ₹ 3500 crore (8 films) ₹ 3277 crore (3 films)

And then came the worst phase of Shah Rukh’s career. After 2015, none of Shah Rukh’s films was a clean hit. He had the odd success in Dilwale or Raees, but they did not do the numbers his contemporaries did. Around the same time, Aamir was ruling the roost with Dangal, while Salman was also smashing box office records with Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Even Akshay Kumar, with a spate of hits, out-earned Shah Rukh at the box office during this time. The post-pandemic resurgence The Covid pandemic changed the dynamics of how Indian audiences consume cinema. The arrival of OTT meant theatres were challenged for the first time. Both Salman and Aamir faced challenges as their films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Radhey, tanked at the box office. Akshay Kumar faced similar challenges with a string of flops before he recovered. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, spent the first few years of the post-pandemic era on hiatus before smashing records in 2023.

The three Khans at the box office (post-COVID) Era Shah Rukh Salman Aamir 2020-26 ₹ 2671 crore (3 films) ₹ 902 crore (5 films) ₹ 398 crore (2 films)

Despite working in only three films since 2020, he is the second-highest-grossing Indian actor during the period, behind a Dhurandhar-led Ranveer Singh. His ₹2671 crore gross during this period far outstrips Salman ( ₹902 crore) and Aamir ( ₹359 crore). In the process, he has taken his lifetime cumulative box office haul to a staggering ₹8000 crore, drawing level with Salman Khan. Aamir is still at around ₹6600 crore, but with fewer films. The most prolific number one star But judging Shah Rukh’s success in just numbers, without the context of inflation and average ticket prices across eras, is meaningless. A more apt stat to measure his stardom is how he has dominated the box office year after year. Over the course of his career, Shah Rukh has starred in 64 films as the lead. Ten of these are blockbusters, while 30 others are superhits or hits. Salman Khan has 88 films as lead, with 15 blockbusters and 22 other successes. Aamir Khan, the more selective of the three, has done only 43 films in the lead role, with 7 blockbusters and 14 other successes. Shah Rukh has the best success rate among all major actors, with the exception of Dilip Kumar. The two remain the only major stars to have an over 50% success rate.

Indian actors with most #1 hits S No Actors #1 Films 1 Shah Rukh Khan 10 2 Dilip Kumar 9 3 Salman Khan 8 4 Amitabh Bachchan 7 Aamir Khan 7 6 Raj Kapoor 6