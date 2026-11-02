Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans with handwritten note for birthday greetings, Mannat gets grand makeover with King visuals
Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday, and the actor shared a handwritten note of gratitude for his fans even as he did not appear to greet them himself.
Shah Rukh Khan's appearance on the balcony at Mannat at midnight to greet his fans on his birthday has almost become a tradition over the last several years. But with the superstar having temporarily moved out of the Bandra bungalow, that tradition was broken this year. Yet, fans crowded outside the residence to ‘wish’ their idol. And Shah Rukh did not disappoint. Although he did not appear in person, he shared a handwritten note of gratitude.
Shah Rukh thanks fans
The excitement surrounding SRK's 61st birthday reached a new high after the actor's iconic residence, Mannat, in Mumbai was adorned with larger-than-life projections featuring visuals from his upcoming film King. Fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight on Monday were treated to visuals from the upcoming film and a message from the actor himself.
A billboard erected at Mannat featured a handwritten note from Shah Rukh for the fans. It read: “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” SRK signed it with ‘lots of love and a big hug’.
Apart from this, the billboard featured larger-than-life visuals from the film, featuring the dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon.”
SRK's birthday turns into a King promotional event
King, his next film, is Shah Rukh's home production and Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor's production house, has left no stone unturned to capitalise on it. Earlier, on Sunday, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with greetings and pictures of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his 61st birthday.
The grand display has drawn attention to Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated upcoming project, King. Last Tuesday, in the lead-up to his birthday, the actor delighted fans by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film.
The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a vengeful avatar, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle. "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING," SRK wrote.
All about King
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after their collaboration on 'Pathaan', which was released in theatres in 2023. The film is Shah Rukh's first release in over three years, since Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki hit the screens. King marks the actor's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. It also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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