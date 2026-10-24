Sumo Didi review: This sweet, simple story about India's first female sumo wrestler entertains and inspires

Sumo Didi Director: Jayant Rohatgi Writers: Anish Diddee, Ajay Gahlaut, Nikhil Sachan Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dheer Rating: ★★★ Sometimes, you don't want to watch an action oriented film while chilling at home. Not even a romance coded film. And a web series? That's a long term commitment. Sumo Didi is the film for such a day. Simple and easy to settle into. Isn't that appealing in itself? Shriyam Bhagnani stars as Hetal Dave in the film.

The premise Directed by Jayant Rohatgi, the film is based on the real life story of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. It traces her journey as she battles body shaming from a young age, almost gives in to the idea of undergoing liposuction, only to eventually realise that the very thing she has been conditioned to see as a weakness is, in fact, her greatest strength.

Sumo Didi follows the most basic template of a biopic, with the familiar beats of struggle, self discovery and eventual triumph. The real beauty, however, lies in how the characters are fleshed out along the way. Take Anubha Fatehpuria and late Nitesh Pandey, who play Hetal's on screen parents. It would have been easy to relegate them to familiar archetypes: the supportive father who believes in his daughter and the apprehensive mother who worries about what society will say. Instead, their performances feel remarkably natural, lending the family dynamic a sense of lived-in warmth. Their concerns and affection come across as those of parents navigating unfamiliar territory, rather than characters written to serve a biopic.

That restraint also shows in the film's treatment of body shaming and body positivity. The screenplay doesn't stop every few minutes to lecture the audience about accepting oneself or challenge society's obsession with conventional beauty standards. Instead, it allows Hetal to live her life and discover her own strength. Her journey becomes the message, without the film feeling the need to spell it out at every turn. It is a refreshing approach, particularly for a story that could easily have slipped into heavy handed messaging. But later, as the film crosses the halfway mark, the same simplicity begins to wear down the story.