Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu is loading her dose of 'happy hormones' amid Covid-19 lockdown, see workout pic
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is loading her dose of 'happy hormones' amid Covid-19 lockdown, see workout pic

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared a candid shot between her workout even as Covid-19 lockdown in the state of Maharashtra got extended.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Beating the Covid-19 blues, actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday reflected on how she is loading her 'happy hormones' to keep through the lockdown.

After one of the major hotspots for coronavirus in India- Maharashtra announced to extend the lockdown in the state, Bollywood celebrities have started to share how they are reviving their isolation days by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Joining the bandwagon, Taapsee also hopped on to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of her sweating it out after a workout session. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Loading my dose of 'Happy hormones' to keep going through this lockdown.

Taapsee Pannu shared a candid workout shot on Instagram.
Taapsee Pannu shared a candid workout shot on Instagram.


Taapsee has been setting major fitness goals for her fans since she transformed her body to that of an athlete while she was shooting for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket.

Also read: Kamaal R Khan, being sued for defamation by Salman Khan, vows ‘isko sadak par le aaoonga’

She is one of the most active celebrities from Bollywood who has been using her social media handles to amplify the voices of needy people in these unprecedented times.

The actor will be next seen in sports dramas Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta and the sci-fi thriller titled Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu rashmi rocket covid 19 news maharashtra + 2 more

Related Stories

Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons, Arin and Ryan.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons, Arin and Ryan.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin graduates from high school, see her ‘proud moment’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit’s elder son Arin graduated from high school and she shared a family photo to commemorate the special occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Paresh Rawal with late Shafi Inamdar (left) and with Suniel Shetty.
Paresh Rawal with late Shafi Inamdar (left) and with Suniel Shetty.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty, Ashoke Pandit wish Paresh Rawal on 66th birthday, see pics

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty and Ashoke Pandit took to social media to wish veteran actor Paresh Rawal on his birthday on Sunday. The senior actor turned 66.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.