Mumbai, There can never be another Amitabh Bachchan, says filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who considers himself fortunate to have been born in an era defined by the legendary actor and hopes to work with him on a film someday. There is nobody like Amitabh Bachchan: Imtiaz Ali on legendary actor''s 84th birthday

Bachchan, one of the tallest stars of Indian cinema with a career spanning more than five decades, turned 84 on Sunday.

"That there is nobody like Amitabh Bachchan and there never will be. I will categorise myself as a person who was born in the Amitabh Bachchan era in India," Ali told PTI.

The 55-year-old filmmaker said he initially believed he would never get an opportunity to work with the veteran actor, given his towering stature but changed his mind after directing him in an advertisement film.

"When I came into the film industry, I thought I'll never work with Amitabh Bachchan because he's just like... I don't know what I can say to him. But I had the good fortune of doing an ad film with him. And then I realised that, 'No, no. I can work with this gentleman, and I would love to, like any director.' Hopefully, someday I'll work with him," he said.

Ali was speaking on the sidelines of the Whistling Woods International's annual cinema festival, "Celebrate Cinema '26" where he had participated in a session centred on his film "Main Wapas Aaunga".

Known for films such as "Jab We Met", "Rockstar", "Tamasha" and "Love Aaj Kal", Ali is marking several personal and professional milestones this year.

His recent film, "Main Wapas Aaunga", has performed well at the box office, his daughter Ida recently got engaged, and he has completed 25 years in the film industry.

Reflecting on this phase of his life, Ali said the love and appreciation he has received from audiences have made him more conscious of his responsibility towards them.

"I want to give a gift back to the audience. So now, when I'm making a film, I always keep that in mind. I feel that I'm here only by the kindness of the audience and people in the film industry, and I want to do my best for them," he said.

Asked whether the desire to live up to audience expectations could create pressure, Ali said filmmaking remained a privilege rather than an obligation.

"I'm not ever going to take my work as pressure because I can't even survive without it. I feel that it's a rare privilege that somebody can make a film in this world, and I have been given that privilege. And every day, I find myself in disbelief that I am a film director, and there's no pressure on me. There's only this scope for further and more and more enjoyment," he said.

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